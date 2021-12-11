Kissing Peter Scanavino, Kelli Giddish of ‘Law and Order: SVU,’ Is Like Kissing Her ‘Brother,’ she says.

Many fans of Law and Order: SVU are ecstatic to see Carisi and Rollins together this season.

However, despite their on-screen chemistry, series star Kelli Giddish admitted that kissing co-star Peter Scanavino feels like kissing her brother.

Many Law and Order: SVU fans have hoped to see Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Dominick Carisi (Peter Scanavino) grow into something more since they started their journey together as SVU partners in season 16.

Their friendship has always been strong, but their romantic chemistry was undeniable.

Carisi and Rollins finally kiss at Finn’s (Ice-T) wedding in the season 22 finale, after years of teasing fans.

In season 23, the two have fallen in love.

And they’re figuring out their new couple dynamic.

Giddish and Scanavino have been friends in real life for over seven years after working together.

And, according to Giddish, the actors are intimately familiar with their characters’ interactions.

“I think we both have such strong feelings about what it should be between them,” she said in an interview with Smashing Interview.

“I believe it is simple for us to figure out what it should be.”

Giddish, on the other hand, stated that her real-life friendship with Scanavino is sibling-like.

She also feels like she’s kissing her brother when she kisses him for the show.

“It’s still awkward,” Giddish acknowledged.

“It’s almost like kissing your brother, it’s like, ‘Oh, jeez,'” says the narrator.

“However, it’s critical for us to maintain that relationship,” she added.

“I believe we’re willing to move past that and say, ‘All right.'”

This is fantastic for these characters, our audience, and the show’s fans.'”

Law and Order: SVU is one of television’s most enduring series.

It has a devoted following after 23 seasons.

Giddish told Smashing Interview that she understands how important the series characters are to fans, and she’s glad the writers are paying attention to Carisi and Rollins’ storyline.

“We’re treating it with respect and caution in terms of what it should be and what it shouldn’t be…”

