Kit Harington and Rose Leslie’s Relationship Timeline: From ‘Game of Thrones’ Costars to Husband and Wife

While filming season 2 of Game of Thrones in 2011, Kit Harington and Rose Lesliemet fell in love on set.

Leslie made several appearances as Ygritte during seasons 2 to 4 of the HBO hit while Harington starred as Jon Show.

Despite the fact that the actress’ character was killed off in 2014, the twosome had started an off-screen romance.

After a brief breakup in 2013, Us Weekly reported that Harington and Leslie were reuniting in the summer of 2014.

In an interview with Vogue Italia, the Pompeii star opened up about falling for his costar.

In May 2016, Harington exclaimed, “Because the country is beautiful, the Northern Lights are magical, and it was there that I fell in love.”

“It’s very easy to fall in love if you’re already attracted to someone and then they play your love interest in the show.”

The How to Train Your Dragon voice actor got down on one knee and proposed to his longtime love five years into their relationship.

While Leslie accepted, Harington admitted in an interview from October 2017 that he fumbled the big moment.

“I had some plans to do it,” he told British TV host Jonathan Ross, “I was going to string some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff…”

“However, we were in the country, under a beautiful night sky, with a log fire burning and red wine, and I blew my load early.”

… I’m sorry, but that’s a terrible expression!”

“I was supposed to do it the next day with the lights.”

“I popped my question a little early,” Harington clarified.

“I didn’t blow my load.”

In June of this year, the couple married.

Harington gushed about his wife backstage at the 2018 Emmy Awards three months later.

“This show gave me my future family and my life from here on out,” he said in September 2018.

“That’s what it did for me the most, and it completely changed my life.”

The lovebirds welcomed a baby boy five months after Leslie revealed she was pregnant, according to Us in February 2021.

Nonetheless,

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

From ‘Game of Thrones’ Costars to Husband and Wife: Kit Harington and Rose Leslie’s Relationship Timeline