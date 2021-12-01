Kit Harington thinks watching ‘House of the Dragon’ will be ‘painful,’ but at least one of his ‘Game of Thrones’ co-stars disagrees.

Kit Harington, who plays Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones, has expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming House of the Dragon prequel.

However, he admits that watching the new series will be “painful.” His co-star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, on the other hand, has a different opinion.

The actor, who portrayed Jaime Lannister in the first season of Game of Thrones in Westeros, says he “can’t wait” to see the next installment in the series.

The HBO Max series House of the Dragon will be the first to expand the Game of Thrones universe.

The Dance of the Dragons is based on George R R Martin’s novel Fire and Blood, and it depicts a brutal Targaryen civil war.

The tragic event tore the family apart, as well as Westeros.

As dragon-rider Daemon Targaryen, Matt Smith, a Doctor Who alum, leads a large ensemble cast.

Martin is particularly excited about the prequel’s 17 dragons.

“Hopefully, they’ll each have their own personalities, and they’ll be instantly recognizable when you see them, with their colors and all of that, because the dragons in the books do have personalities, and it’ll be fantastic to see that come to life.”

And then there’s the dragon riders.

“That’s all pretty cool,” the author and producer of House of the Dragon told the podcast The Stuff Dreams Are Made Of.

Harington told the Associated Press this summer that he is excited about the upcoming prequel.

However, he admitted that watching House of the Dragon when it debuts next year’might be painful.’

“There’s emotion connected to that for me,” the Game of Thrones star later explained to Insider.

“I think seeing people get into outfits and costumes that are similar to what we wore for all those years, and it [has]the same music, style, and tone, but not being in it is always going to feel — There’s going to be a rawness there,” Harington said.

Coster-Waldau took a slightly different approach to House of the Dragon.

Being a prequel to such a popular series, he recently told Good Morning America producers, is “a two-edged sword.”

According to him, the connection to Game of Thrones is…

