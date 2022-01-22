Kit Harington Wants to Explore Dane Whitman, aka Black Knight, ‘Down the Line’ in ‘Eternals 2’

‘Eternals 2’: Kit Harington Wants to Go ‘Down the Line’ with Dane Whitman, aka Black Knight

The majority of Marvel Cinematic Universe films receive a lot of praise, but Eternals did not.

Kit Harington’s performance as Dane Whitman, aka the Black Knight, drew attention in Chloé Zhao’s Eternals.

Mr. Sersi, Phastos, Kingo, and the other Eternals raced off to save the world while Mr.

Whitman was helpless.

He couldn’t do anything until the Eternals post-credits scenes, at the very least.

It hinted at Harington’s return to Marvel films, but would he appear in an Eternals sequel or elsewhere?

Before speculating on whether Kit Harington will reprise his role as Dane Whitman, aka Black Knight, fans want to know if an Eternals sequel will be made at all.

While it failed to impress critics in theaters, it was given a second chance on Disney(plus), where it received millions of views.

Marvel, on the other hand, may be hesitant to approve a sequel.

Director Chloé Zhao might need a better Eternals pitch this time around than she did the last time.

(hashtag)Eternals is now available on Disney(plus), but will there be a sequel? https:t.coBT7uxmmjfD

The ending was left open for future films.

Sersi (Gemma Chan), Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), and Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) were all taken by the Celestial threat Arishem.

The sequel appears to be a cosmic rescue mission.

In an Eternals 2 film, however, this leaves little room for Kit Harington’s sword-wielding Black Knight.

Fortunately, Kit Harington wants to learn more about the Black Knight, whether he returns in Eternals 2 or elsewhere in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

And, given the film’s low Rotten Tomatoes score, he may need to find another film or show to do so.

“I try to live in the moment, especially with work,” Harington told Digital Spy.

“As far as I’m concerned, I’m Dane Whitman in this film, and if you go see the film, you might learn a little more.”

Thanks to one Mr Kit Harrington and the (hashtag)Eternals, (hashtag)BlackKnight is trending on Twitter.

For those interested in learning more, a perfectly timed and critically acclaimed series redefining the character is currently available on shelves.

@marvelpic.twitter.comFq8A3TvQ4L @marvelpic.twitter.comFq8A3TvQ4L @marvelpic.twitter.comFq8A3TvQ4L @marvelpic.twitter.comFq8A3TvQ4L @marvelpic.twitter.comF

He wanted to be a part of the Marvel movies, just like a lot of other Hollywood actors.

Almost anyone could appear in the films, especially since Harry Styles has a role in the franchise.

“I was hoping to be a part of…

#Eternals has finally arrived on Disney+, but will we see a sequel?https://t.co/BT7uxmmjfD — Den of Geek News! (@DenofGeekUS) January 13, 2022

I notice #BlackKnight is trending, thanks to one Mr Kit Harrington and the #Eternals. Those who’d like to know more, there’s a perfectly-timed and critically-gilded series redefining the character on shelves right now. Seek ye the BLACK KNIGHT: CURSE OF THE EBONY BLADE. @marvelpic.twitter.com/Fq8A3TvQ4L — Simon “Si Spurrier” Spurrier (@sispurrier) May 24, 2021