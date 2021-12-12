Kit Keenan, from The Bachelor, explains why she supports one of Clayton Echard’s contestants.

Kit Keenanis is “so excited” to watch Clayton Echard’s journey unfold after seeing the shocking (and spoiler-filled) promo for his upcoming season of The Bachelor.

“I met one of his girls.”

… Her name is Sarah,” the Bachelor season 25 alum told Us Weekly exclusively at the DeuxMoi x Studs Holiday Party on Friday, December 10 at Lavan 541 in New York.

Kit, 22, is referring to Sarah H, a 23-year-old South Carolina native who appears to be one of the women the 28-year-old Bachelor confesses he slept with in the fantasy suites. Sarah H is heavily featured in the teaser and appears to be one of the women the 28-year-old Bachelor confesses he slept with.

“So, I met Sarah in New York before she went on this season and she was, like, super bright-eyed… about going on,” Kit explained to Us.

“However, I was just ecstatic to see her succeed.”

I’m looking forward to seeing how Clayton handles everything.

I’ve never met him.

He appears to be sweet and innocent.”

Kit, on the other hand, starred in the first season of Matt James’ ABC show, which aired earlier this year.

While Matt and Rachael Kirkconnell, a former football player and winner, split during the season due to a controversy over photos of her at a party on a plantation in college, they later reconciled.

“I’m not sure if they’re going to get engaged,” Kit told Us, “but it just makes me so happy to see them together because they’re such a perfect match.”

“I keep in touch with Rachael on a regular basis, and they’re still going strong.”

… I’m pleading with her to relocate to New York because she has all of her girlfriends here.”

While Matt and Rachael are happy, Tayshia Adams of season 16 and Katie Thurston of season 17 both ended their engagements recently.

“Tayshia has met my mother.”

“I was so sad I didn’t get to meet her at the House of Gucci premiere,” Kit told Us.

“I mean, I’m pulling for her as well.

I know her breakup [from Zac Clark]must’ve been traumatic, and I hope she’s thriving and, like, comes into her own and finds true love in the end, but for now, I’m just rooting for her to be.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Bachelor’s Kit Keenan Reveals Why She’s Rooting for 1 of Clayton Echard’s Contestants