KJ Apa Spends New Year’s Eve in the Hospital With Girlfriend Clara Berry: ‘We’re not having another baby… yet.’

I’m getting better.

In the year 2022, KJ Apa and his girlfriend Clara Berry called from a hospital room.

On Saturday, January 1, the Riverdale star, 24, captioned a selfie with the 28-year-old model in a hospital gown, “Happy new year.”

“We’ve been admitted to the hospital again.”

“We are not having another baby,” the New Zealand native clarified in the comments section of the social media post, before adding, “Yet.”

In September 2021, the couple welcomed their first child, a boy, with an Instagram photo of the newborn’s hands.

At the time, the France native captioned Sasha’s debut, “He is a perfect perfection.”

“I am the luckiest woman in the world to have two men in my life, both of whom have filled my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love.”

Apa wrote on Instagram the following month that his baby boy was the “answer to all [his]questions,” and that he and Berry were “getting the hang of” parenting in October 2021.

In May 2021, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child.

Casey Cott, Apa’s costar, told Us Weekly exclusively three months later how he was feeling about becoming a father.

“Since the reveal,” the 29-year-old Ohio native explained in August 2021, “we’ve talked here and there.”

“He appears to be very enthusiastic.

We’re ecstatic for him, and he’s one of our favorite people.

He’s a truly incredible individual.”

Vanessa Morgan, who plays Apa on Riverdale, described Apa’s baby as her “soon-to-be bestie” for her 11-month-old son River. (She and Michael Kopech welcomed their first child in January 2021.)

In November 2021, the actress exclusively told Us of River, “He’s crawling everywhere, and he’s starting to transition to walking.”

“He’s on his way up.”

He’s taking a stand.

I was just looking at pictures of him as a baby.

Oh, my God, what a difference a month can make.

He was so tiny.

“Where did the time go?”

“No one really talks about [that],” the Canadian native continued to tell Us at the time.

As mothers, we often put our own self-care and lives on hold in order to prioritize our children.

Because motherhood is a full-time job, I now regard mothers as superwomen.

“With him, I can be a child again and relive my childhood through his eyes.”

It’s one-of-a-kind.”

