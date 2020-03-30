Klaus Wowereit: His partner Jörn Kubicki is dead

Berlin’s former governing mayor Klaus Wowereit (66) mourns the loss of his long-term partner Jörn Kubicki. He was only 55 years old. “As Klaus Wowereit’s lawyer, I can confirm that Jörn Kubicki passed away today,” Wowereit’s lawyer Christian Schertz told the “Bild” newspaper on Saturday evening (March 28).

Accordingly, the cause of death is heart failure as a result of infection with coronaviruses. Kubicki had also suffered from COPD (Chronic Obsctrutive Pulmonary Desease) for years.

Wowereit and Kubicki had been dating for almost 30 years. Even before Wowereit was Mayor of Berlin from 2001 to 2014, the two were a couple. When he was nominated as the top candidate of the SPD in 2001, Wowereit had outed himself as homosexual with the famous words “I’m gay and that’s a good thing”.