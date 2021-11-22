Klaw Raid Impressions and a Preview of Marvel’s Avengers Spider-Man

Klaw Raid Impressions and Marvel’s Avengers Spider-Man Preview

While there is a lot of excitement for the upcoming Raid, especially among high-level players, the biggest attraction is undoubtedly the long-awaited addition of Spider-Man as a playable character.

On both PS4 and PS5, Spider-Man will be available as part of the With Great Power Hero Event, and will be voiced by Sean Chiplock.

So, how does Spidey look in action? ComicBook.com got a chance to check out some extended gameplay of the webhead as well as the Klaw-focused Raid Discordant Sound, and we’re here to break it all down for you. You can also check out some new Spider-Man gameplay in the video above!

The Avengers have been chastised for their character designs deviating from the originals, but Spider-Man is the polar opposite.

Spidey looks like he could have stepped out of a classic comic book, and it’s not just because of his costume (though it does contribute to the classic aesthetic).

He moves gracefully through the world, but his movements have a weight to them that makes them feel semi-real.

The takedowns are also designed in this manner, with each punch feeling powerful while remaining elegant (though final judgment will be reserved until we get our hands on the game).

Although he isn’t bouncing around the screen, he is still incredibly agile and can navigate the field with ease, thanks to his Spider-Sense.

In Marvel’s Avengers, there is already a parry mechanic, but Peter’s Spider-Sense gives him an extra advantage if you can nail down the timing.

You’ll see Spider-Man’s sense visually represented on the screen with another comic-styled effect around his head as he fights, and if you press Circle while that is active, Spidey will receive a damage resistance buff during the evade, so even if he gets hit a little, it won’t hit him as hard.

You can also time this perfectly to avoid taking any damage.

Spider-Man is known for his web-slinging, and when he isn’t on the ground, he can be found swinging on web lines.

Swinging around the city, as seen in the video above, looks like a lot of fun and, as you’d expect, gets you across the map quickly.

When we spoke with the Avengers from Marvel, we came up with…

