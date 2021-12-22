‘Knives Out 2’: Murder, New Cast Members, and More!

Knives Out 2: Everything You Need to Know: Murder, New Cast Members, and More!

Knives Out will be back on Netflix with two new sequels, following its commercial and critical success.

The 2019 mystery film follows Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) as he tries to figure out who killed Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer), a well-known crime novelist.

The detective had the entire Thrombey family to investigate with the help of Marta (Ana de Armas).

The film featured Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, and Jaeden Martell.

Knives Out earned three Golden Globe nominations, and writer Rian Johnson was nominated for an Oscar for best original screenplay.

Johnson revealed his plans for more stand-alone stories even before the success of the murder feature.

“I’ll tell you the truth, I had so much fun working with Daniel Craig and doing this on every level, from writing it to making it,” Johnson said in a September 2019 interview with Uproxx.

“I’ve never been a big fan of sequels, but this, the idea of doing more of these with Daniel as the main character, isn’t one of them.”

Agatha Christie did it.

It’s just coming up with a completely new mystery, a completely new setting, an entirely new cast, completely new mystery appeal mechanics, and everything.

It’d be fantastic.”

Craig had previously discussed how Johnson’s approach to the topics in Knives Out aided the storytelling.

“It’s a hilarious and entertaining film.”

Let’s get that out of the way right now.

Rian, on the other hand, has layered in some really nice social commentary, which is something he excels at.

We completed this last year around this time, and it is completely up to date.

He told Screenrant in November 2019 that “everything is in there.”

“This is a film that will hopefully entertain while also raising some concerns.

Hopefully, rather than causing a ruckus, this will spark some lively debate.”

Despite the fact that viewers enjoyed the setup for Knives Out, the writer and director have confirmed that the next chapter will not.

