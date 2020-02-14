Kobe Bryant and Daughter Gianna Laid to Rest 2 Weeks After Tragic Helicopter Crash

Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant are at peace.

The NBA legend and his 13-year-old daughter have been laid to rest, E! News can confirm. The private Los Angeles funeral comes just two weeks after the pair—along with passengers Christina Mauser, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester and pilot Ara Zobayan—tragically passed away in a helicopter crash. At the time of the incident, the group were headed for a basketball tournament at Kobe’s Mamba Sport Academy.

Though the ceremony was held privately, a public memorial will be held on February 24 at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, giving fans an opportunity to pay their respects. “We are one city that believes in each other, believes in something bigger than ourselves,” Mayor Eric Garcetti has said. “We will absolutely do everything to make sure that this is done so that everybody can come to it as well.”

Indeed, since the fatal accident, mourners worldwide have honored the NBA superstar and his legend-in-the-making daughter. “There’s no words to express the pain I’m going through with this tragedy,” Shaquille O’Neal shared. “I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW.”

Kobe’s wife Vanessa Bryant is always struggling to come to terms with this immense loss. “I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words,” the mom of four wrote on Instagram. “My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong.”

“Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad,” Vanessa continued. “She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.”