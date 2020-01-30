Kobe Bryant Dead at 41: Athletes and Hollywood React

Kobe Byrant‘s friends, family, fans and fellow sports stars are mourning the loss of the basketball icon.

A source confirms to E! News that the Los Angeles Lakers legend died in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning in Calabasas, California. Kobe, who was 41, shares four daughters with wife Vanessa Bryant. According to reports from KABC-TV and TMZ, Kobe was one of five people killed in the crash, which is now under investigation. E! News has confirmed that Kobe’s daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant was with her father on Sunday morning and passed away in the crash.

As news of this devastating crash emerged on Sunday, the world took to social media to react to the heartbreaking loss. Among the stars mourning Kobe’s death is fellow basketball legend Scottie Pippen who tweeted to his followers, “I’m stunned. Words can’t even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day.”

“There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed,” Shaq tweeted. “My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW.”

“I hope this isn’t true man!!!” Tristan Thompson tweeted Sunday. “Not Kobe.”

He later tweeted, “RIP KOBE I can’t believe this is true. I’m at a loss for words.”

Dwyane Wade took to Twitter to write to his fans, “Nooooooooooo God please No!”

Sports fans like Drake and Vanessa Hudgens have also taken to social media to mourn Kobe’s death.

“F–cccccck. I’m. So. Sad. I’m devastated. Cryyyying. Too soon to loose such a legend,” Hudgens wrote on Instagram. “Sending so much love to vanessa and the kids.”

“it can’t be,” Drake wrote to his fans on Instagram.

“Like everyone, I’m stunned and saddened by the news about Kobe Bryant,” Ellen DeGeneres tweeted. “My heart is broken for his wife and family.”

“My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy. I can’t fathom what the families are going through,” Taylor Swift tweeted. “Kobe meant so much to me and to us all. Sending my prayers, love, and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight.”

“Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete,” Kareem Abdul-Jabbar wrote to his fans on Twitter Sunday, along with a video message remembering Kobe.

“DEVASTATED!! RIP❤️KING,” Chris Brown wrote along with a photo of Kobe.

Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram to share a photo of Kobe and daughter Gigi, writing, “Love is forever.”

“Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act,” former President of the United States Barack Obama tweeted. “To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.

“This can’t be real,” Khloe Kardashian tweeted. “there’s no way!!! My heart hurts.”

“Jesus this is heartbreaking,” Trevor Noah wrote on social media.

“My heart is absolutely broken today, hearing this news,” Pink wrote on Instagram along with a photo of Gigi and Kobe at a basketball game together. “I am sending light and love and prayers and healing to this beautiful family. ‘he or she who has loved and been loved, has lived’ RIP.”

Basketball star Kevin Love also tweeted Sunday, “Please no. Please god no. It can’t be true.”

“Just devastated to hear about #KobeBryant . An extraordinary athlete, and a genuinely kind, wonderful man,” Reese Witherspoon tweeted. “Sending love, prayers & compassion to his family. To his entire @NBA family as well.”

“t can’t be. You always encouraged me mamba,” Justin Bieber wrote on Instagram alongside a photo with Kobe. “Gave me me some of the best quotes that we smile about to this day.! Love you man!”

“It can’t be,” Victor Cruz wrote on Instagram along with a photo of Kobe.

Demi Lovato took to Instagram to post a photo with Kobe, writing, “This makes me so sad. Kobe you were always so sweet to me. Known you over 10 years.. not super well but we always joked about you coming over and playing that game of horse! You will he so missed by so many. You’re a legend with wings now. RIP Kobe.”

Football star Tom Brady also took to social media to write, “We already miss you my brother RIP.”

Supermodel Gigi Hadid took to Twitter on Sunday to share a throwback tweet she received from Kobe.

“Being a fan of yours brought so much joy to my life, like so many,” Gigi wrote. “Love forever. Sending strength and my deepest condolences to the sweet Bryant family. Can’t believe it.”

“I’m so sad and stunned right now,” John Legend, who is set to take the stage at the 2020 Grammys in just a few hours to pay tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle tweeted. “In Staples Arena, where Kobe created so many memories for all of us, preparing to pay tribute to another brilliant man we lost too soon, Nipsey Hussle. Life can be so brutal and senseless sometimes. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe.”

“My [heart]Goes Out To Kobe’s Family,Friends,Fans. It’s SO HARD To Deal With The Death Of a GREAT STAR,Because We Feel As If We Knew Them Personally,” Cher tweeted. “Kobe Bryant Was a GREAT ATHLETE,& All Of America Will Feel His Loss. The [world]Has Lost a Bright Light.”

“Just can’t take this one. Sending up prayers to your beautiful family,” Jamie Foxx wrote on Instagram. “This hurt for a lifetime… @kobebryant you will be missed for eternity. REST IN POWER.”

“Devastated by the news of losing our precious Kobe Bryant. Words cannot express our sadness,” Kris Jenner told her fans on social media. “All my deepest love and prayers are with Vanessa and Kobe’s family at this time.”

“This honestly doesn’t make sense….I just saw you man,” Kevin Hart wrote on social media. “This hurts my heart. God please place your hands on his family and help guide them thru this unbearable time. We love you forever man…Legends never die!!!! #MambaMentality #RIP…. RIP to the other passengers as well as sending prayers to their families.”

Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti also took to Twitter to pay tribute to Kobe, writing, “Kobe will live forever in the heart of Los Angeles, and will be remembered through the ages as one of our greatest heroes.”

Bryant’s former Lakers teammate, Pau Gasol, tweeted Sunday, “Beyond devastated… my big brother… I can’t, I just can’t believe it.”

In addition, Robert Downey Jr. posted a 2010 photo of himself with Bryant and wrote, “What a tragic loss..”

Amber Rose also shared a tribute on Instagram.

“As a mother I’m so devastated for Vanessa, her Daughters and their family,” Rose wrote on the social network. “I sat and thought about my life without my Sons, my husband Alexander and my Family and literally couldn’t hold back my tears all day. Please let’s Pray for her as she is the Matriarch of her Family. We Love you Vanessa. RIP Kobe Rip Gigi.”

Jessica Simpson took to Instagram, as well.

“Eric took this photo from our backyard right after the accident happened where Kobe, his daughter, and other beautiful souls were lifted up to be with God for eternity,” she captioned the photo. “We could see the emergency helicopters flying over our house and I felt the loss. I felt the power in the sky of the heavens parting to make room for the greatest of angels to rise. My heart is completely broken for all the families and loved ones left behind trying to make sense of things in this tragic moment. Vanessa, you are the woman and wife that championed your husband to greatness. My prayers are constant for everyone affected by this impactful loss.”

Tyga also wrote that he was “shocked and broken” by the news.

“I can’t believe [you’re] gone,” he wrote via Instagram. “I shot this video ‘Young Kobe’ Feb 3, 2014 in honor of you. I feel crazy rn! You meant so much to me growing up n la. One of my true idols. This s–t hit different I don’t wanna believe it. Rest In Peace to the greatest #BlackMamba & his daughter it breaks my heart and to the other families. Praying for your family and the other families who lost there lives. Love you man #YoungKobe #restinpeace.”

Our thoughts are with Kobe’s loved ones during this heartbreaking time.