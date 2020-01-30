Kobe Bryant Dead at 41: Look Back at His Family Photos

The world is in mourning after Kobe Bryant‘s shocking death.

The NBA legend and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Maria-Onore Bryant, were among nine individuals killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday in Calabasas, Calif. Though his 20-year career as a Los Angeles Laker remains his greatest career accomplishment, his family is his legacy.

After marrying Vanessa Bryant in 2001, the longtime couple would go on to welcome four daughters, Natalia, 17, Gigi, 13, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.

In the aftermath of Bryant’s passing, several celebrities and athletes paid tribute to Bryant on social media. Former teammate and close friend Shaquille O’Neal was one of the stars to honor Bryant.

“There’s no words to express the pain I’m going through with this tragedy of losing my [niece]Gigi & my brother @kobebryant,” O’Neal tweeted along with a series of photos on Sunday. “I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW.”

