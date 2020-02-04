Kobe Bryant Filed to Trademark Daughter’s Nickname “Mambacita” Before Their Deaths

Kobe Bryant had big plans for Gianna.

The Lakers legend had filed a trademark for his daughter’s nickname, “Mambacita,” on Dec. 30, 2019—less than a month before their fatal helicopter crash.

The nickname was a slight nod to his own title “The Black Mamba.” According to the filed documents obtained by E! News, “Mambacita” was trademarked with the intent of putting it on athletic apparel, including shirts, shorts, hats, jerseys, sweatpants and more.

During his lifetime, Bryant regularly called Gianna, otherwise known as Gigi, “Mambacita” on social media. Gianna, like her father, was also an avid basketball player.

Both Bryant and Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday, January 26. They were 41 years old and 13 years old, respectively. The Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station’s deputies responded to an “aircraft accident” and “fire” call on a hillside at Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street in Calabasas, Calif. at around 10:00 a.m. local time that day. Bryant and Gianna were among the nine people on the aircraft. There were no survivors.

After news of the deaths broke, several athletes—including Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, and Magic Johnson—paid tribute to Bryant on social media. Many celebrities did as well. Several artists also honored the NBA star at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Bryant, who played for the Los Angeles Lakers for 20 years before retiring in 2016, married Vanessa Laine Bryant in 2001. They welcomed four children together: Gianna, Natalia (17), Bianka (3) and Capri (7 months).