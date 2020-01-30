Kobe Bryant Honored at 2020 Grammys with Moment of Silence

The mood at one of Hollywood’s biggest nights is somber today.

This morning, Kobe Bryant, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, shockingly passed away in a helicopter accident along with seven others, sending shockwaves throughout the world.

And at the 2020 Grammy Awards, the impact of the basketball legend is clear.

At the non-televised premiere ceremony, via The Associated Press, a moment of silence was held to honor the late Lakers player, ironically in the same arena that he so famously played for seasons.

Interim Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. opened the ceremony addressing the news, stating, “As most of you may know, we lost Kobe Bryant in a tragic helicopter accident today.”

“Since we are in his house, I would ask you to join me in a moment of silence,” he continued.

Within minutes of reports being confirmed of Bryant’s death, dozens of celebrities, players and fans have taken to social media to memorialize his memory.

The scene outside of the Staples Center is also bustling today, with Lakers fans swarming to pay homage to the long-time player as more celebrities arrive for the Grammy’s ceremony.

Our thoughts, and certainly many across the globe, are with Kobe’s family at this time.