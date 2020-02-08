Kobe Bryant’s Public Memorial Set for February 24: All the Details

A date has been set for Kobe Bryant‘s public memorial.

A source confirms to E! News there will be a public memorial service for the late basketball star and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, on Feb. 24 at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles.

It is currently unconfirmed if there will be other sites for fans to pay their respects and view the memorial, but Mayor Eric Garcetti previously stated, “We are one city that believes in each other, believes in something bigger than ourselves and we will absolutely do everything to make sure that this is done so that everybody can come to it as well.”

Nearly two weeks have passed since a helicopter crash took the lives of Gianna and Kobe, as well as Christina Mauser, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester and Ara Zobayan. In the short time since their passing, multiple tributes and monuments have been erected across Los Angeles and southern California in the victims’ honor.

As Vanessa said in her first statement following their deaths, it’s been a “horrific time” for all of the families affected by the tragedy. “We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe—the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna—a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri,” she shared with her Instagram followers.

Nonetheless, Vanessa and the other loved ones are keeping their heads held high as they mourn all nine passengers.

Moreover, the Bryant family, in coordination with the Mamba Academy, is working to support the other families affected by the helicopter crash. In the same statement, Vanessa announced the launch of the MambaOnThree foundation, which was created with the intention “to honor and support loved ones of the seven other victims.”

These funds and other donations from friends like Shaquille O’Neal will go towards keeping Kobe and the victims’ legacies alive.

The Los Angeles Times was the first to report the news of the public memorial.