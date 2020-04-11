Kobe Bryant’s Widow Vanessa Bryant and Daughters Celebrate First Easter Without Him

Kobe Bryant‘s widow Vanessa Bryant is trying to make Easter Weekend as joyous as possible for her daughters as they celebrated their first major holiday without him for the first time.

The 37-year-old posted on her Instagram page on Saturday a video of the couple’s youngest daughters, Bianka Bryant, 3, and 9-month-old Capri Bryant, marveling at a holiday present gifted by Jeff Leatham: A giant Easter egg filled with goodies. Capri squealed with delight as Vanessa helped Bianka use a mallet to punch a hole in the gift.

“Oh look, there’s treats inside,” Vanessa says.

“Treats?” the toddler asks.

“Let’s see what’s in there,” Vanessa says, before pulling out some shredded paper, as Capri sits near them and smiles with glee.

Vanessa then uses the mallet to widen the hole and pulls out a chocolate truffle ball for Bianka.

“Look, there’s chocolate,” Vanessa says, using the Spanish pronunciation.

“Chocolate, chocolate, chocolate, chocolate,” Bianka repeats excitedly. “Mom can I eat it?”

“Yeah, baby bites, though” Vanessa says.

Kobe was killed in a helicopter crash in January in Calabasas, California, along with his and Vanessa’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven other people.

The 41-year-old NBA legend and retired Los Angeles Lakers star and his wife are also parents to 17-year-old daughter Natalia Bryant.

Last weekend, it was announced that Kobe will be posthumously inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Sitting with Natalia, Vanessa expressed her feelings about the honor via a video interview on ESPN.

“It’s incredible accomplishment and honor and we’re extremely proud of him,” Vanessa said. “Obviously, we wish that he was here with us to celebrate but it’s definitely the peak of his NBA career and every accomplishment that he had as an athlete was a stepping stone to be here, so we’re incredibly proud of him. There’s some solace in knowing that he was probably going to be a part of the 2020 hall of fame class.”