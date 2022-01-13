Kody Brown Admits Robyn’s House Feels Like ‘His House’ on ‘Sister Wives’

In recent months, Kody Brown and his wives have been in serious trouble.

The polygamist family has been at odds, and while some of them blame the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Sister Wives fans believe there are other factors at play.

Kody may have finally admitted what’s wrong with the supersized clan.

In a recent interview, he admitted that Robyn Brown’s house feels more like his home than his other three wives’ homes.

His words appear to back up a long-held fan theory.

Fans have speculated that Kody is only interested in having a romantic relationship with Robyn, his fourth and current legal wife.

Fans have long suspected what Kody Brown is finally admitting.

The polygamist revealed that he spends most of his time with Robyn in an upcoming confessional.

His words imply that he has a stronger bond with her than he does with his other three wives and 13 children.

Kody admits that Janelle’s home no longer feels like his home in a sneak peek obtained by Us Weekly.

In fact, he claimed that Robyn’s expansive home is the only place that feels like it belongs to him.

“As I’ve spent more time at Robyn’s house, it’s made me feel like that’s my house, my rules, and my family,” he said.

The Brown family’s dynamic has been harmed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Each member of the supersized family appears to have a unique approach to risk reduction.

Kody and his fourth wife, Robyn, took several precautions to limit their exposure to the virus, whereas Christine and Janelle appeared to be more relaxed.

Meri Brown, Kody’s first wife, appears to be stuck in the middle.

Kody claims that the pandemic has widened the schism in his multi-generational family.

Nonetheless, some family members believe the 18-year-old father was only spending time with Robyn before the pandemic became a problem.

Kody allegedly stopped sleeping at his other wives’ houses after the family relocated to Flagstaff, Arizona.

While neither Kody nor his wives have admitted it, several scenes in recent Sister Wives episodes hint that it could be the case…

