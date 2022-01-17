Kody Brown Admits to Spending More Time With Robyn Brown Because She’s the ‘Obedient Wife’ on ‘Sister Wives’

Kody Brown Admits He Spends More Time With Robyn Brown Because She’s the ‘Obedient Wife’ on ‘Sister Wives’

Week after week, Sister Wives fans tune in to hear Kody Brown complain about his wives.

Kody has made some startling revelations in the midst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The polygamist revealed why he enjoys spending time with Robyn Brown, his fourth and legal wife, in this week’s episode of the TLC reality TV series.

Robyn, according to Kody, is the “obedient” wife.

Christine Brown’s decision to dump Kody has helped her gain more fans this season, but Kody is doing little to improve his image.

In the most recent episode of Sister Wives, “The Teflon Queen,” Kody Brown revealed why he spends so much time with Robyn Brown.

The audience is enraged by his proclamation.

Kody told Gabriel and Garrison Brown that he spends the majority of his time with Robyn Brown, his fourth and legal wife, because she is the “obedient” one.

He claimed that his other wives had chosen to ignore his strict instructions.

He doesn’t want to see them because of their opposing viewpoints.

With his statement, Kody may have been alluding to his coronavirus protocols, but viewers have interpreted it in a completely different light.

Kody may have been trying to explain why he feels at ease at Robyn’s house, but the more he talked about the coronavirus issues, the more irritated fans became, and Reddit users connected to discuss his statements.

Kody’s attitude toward his family was criticized by several users as misogynistic.

The father of 18 made several statements that enraged fans, but his remarks about his wives not being “obedient” and his views on both Janelle and Christine hit fans especially hard.

Christine and Janelle Brown have become fan favorites over the years.

Christine has since left the area.

Is Janelle the next to go?

Kody didn’t come off well in his conversation with Gabriel and Garrison, but fans of the show were left wondering about more than the misogynistic overtones of his statements.

Janelle Brown’s fans are wondering if she, too, is seriously considering ending her marriage to Kody.

Kody and Janelle appeared to be the most compatible couple in previous seasons.

Their union was never particularly romantic.

Despite this, the two seemed to get along well and had a lot in common.

Now, however, things are changing.

Their differing viewpoints on…

