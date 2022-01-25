Kody Brown blames Christine for their split on ‘Sister Wives,’ saying, ‘She Murdered Our Intimacy With Betrayal.’

Kody Brown blames Christine for their breakup on ‘Sister Wives,’ saying, ‘She Murdered Our Intimacy With Betrayal.’

On the January 23 episode of Sister Wives, Kody Brown accuses Christine Brown of sabotaging their marriage’s intimacy.

What does Kody mean when he says she “murdered” their “intimacy with betrayal”?

Christine holds back tears as she recounts her conversation with Kody in the most recent episode.

Kody was worried about the cat getting into her room as she and Kody were installing a door for her bedroom.

“I need to know, is the door just about the cat and not about us having an intimate side of our marriage?” Christine asked him. “He goes, ‘I’m not really interested in that anymore,'” she said.

“I’m not interested in having an intimate marriage anymore,” Kody said, according to Christine.

I don’t like the way you’re acting.

We’ll see if you’re up to the task of being a good sister wife.’

The Sister Wives actress told Kody that she doesn’t want to be in a distant relationship.

“That isn’t enough for me,” she said.

“It’s impossible for me not to have a close relationship.”

Because their marriage is no longer romantic, Christine decides that Kody will no longer be allowed into her room.

“I have to admit, this isn’t entirely unexpected,” he said.

Because, to be honest, our marriage has been plagued by serious issues for the past 12 years.”

“The reason I wonder if this is a phase with Christine or something else,” Kody says, “is because she’s been telling wives and adult children that she’s wanted to leave me for years.”

“She claims nothing extraordinary occurs in our room,” he continues.

That’s because she’s betrayed our intimacy.”

“And the betrayal is that I keep hearing from other people that she’s threatening to leave,” he says.

So I’m wondering if it’ll just fade away.

But the only thing I can think of is that I don’t feel close because I’ve been betrayed.

Because I’m hearing this thing all the time.”

Sister Wives will air a special “One on One” reunion on January 30th, in which Kody and Christine will discuss their separation and divorce in detail.

Kody pushed Christine away by telling her he didn’t want to be in an intimate relationship, as Sister Wives fans know.

Kody, on the other hand, denies that he put an end to the intimacy.

“I never said we weren’t going to do it,” he explained.

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.