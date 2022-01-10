Kody Brown claims he is being’marginalized’ in his plural marriage in ‘Sister Wives,’ and fans aren’t having it.

The 16th season of Sister Wives is underway, but things aren’t looking good for the family patriarch.

While the Brown family is used to being chastised for their lifestyle, Kody Brown has recently found himself at the center of it all due to his remarks and actions.

Fans aren’t happy with his recent statements about being marginalized.

TLC has never shied away from capturing the emotional highs and lows of their shows, and a recent episode of Sister Wives proves it.

Kody and his wife Janelle met in a socially distanced visit in the previous episode to discuss the best course of action for entering Janelle’s home.

Janelle, on the other hand, didn’t seem to be considering Kody’s needs.

To make the home a safe space for his visits to his family, the 52-year-old insists on the entire family adhering to strict social distancing guidelines.

He declared that he would not negotiate with his and Janelle’s children about following the coronavirus (COVID-19) rules, instead issuing an ultimatum.

Kody feels marginalized in his plural marriage, according to People.

Kody admitted to Janelle that he and Christine have a “crappy relationship” as a result of her independent “you do you, I’ll do me” attitude.

He is concerned, however, about his relationship with Janelle, as they aren’t having a bad time together, but he is “still being marginalized.” It’s also worth noting that Christine announced her separation from Kody in November.

In a confessional, Kody also stated that Janelle has “stonewalled” him.

“I’m not making any progress,” he said.

She misses me and wants me to make a concession so that I can return home instead of her enforcing the protocols on everyone in the house.”

Many of the show’s fans were offended by Kody’s comments about being marginalized in his plural marriage.

Kody put himself in the situation, and his wives and viewers will be able to see it for themselves, according to one Twitter user.

Others praised Janelle for standing up to Kody.

Some fans speculated that Janelle would leave the marriage like Christine did.

When Sister Wives season 15 ended, Kody’s wives appeared to be dissatisfied with their living situations.

Christine Brown, on the other hand, was outspoken about the whole thing.

Christine informed everyone about…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.