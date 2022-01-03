Kody Brown claims his family has thrown their religious beliefs “out the window” in the film “Sister Wives.”

‘Sister Wives’ star Kody Brown claims that his family’s religious beliefs have been thrown out the window.

The Browns have relocated across the country to continue practicing plural marriage and living their faith.

On the January 2nd episode of Sister Wives, Kody Brown revealed that the family has “thrown their religious views out the window.” What does he mean?

The Browns are members of the Apostolic United Brethren (AUB), according to InTouch.

The AUB is a branch of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (FLDS), a Mormon faith that permits and encourages polygamy.

The Book of Mormon and the Bible are considered sacred scripture by this sect.

The AUB believes that plural marriage is a necessary step toward achieving heaven’s highest glory.

Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, and Robyn Brown, Kody Brown’s four wives, have spent their entire lives living this lifestyle.

Kody, Meri, Christine, and Robyn grew up in polygamist households.

Janelle was Kodu’s only monogamous wife.

Janelle’s mother, on the other hand, married Kody’s father in a polygamous marriage just months before they married.

Kody and Janelle discuss the coronavirus (COVID-19) protocol in the January 2nd episode.

He insists that if Janelle’s older sons, Garrison and Gabe, do not follow his rules, they should be kicked out of the house.

Janelle suggests a different approach.

“Gabriel’s girlfriend isn’t going to stop seeing him,” she says, and she asks Kody, “What do you think of Gabriel’s girlfriend moving in for a couple of weeks?”

“I’m not answering that question,” he tells the cameras.

If I say no, I’m preventing them from being in close proximity to one another.

“And you know what, the whole freaking family has just thrown those out the window,” he admits if he answers affirmatively.

Many Brown children have already distanced themselves from their Brown family.

Janelle’s son, Garrison Brown, left the AUB and joined the mainstream LDS church after pursuing membership for seven years.

Maddison ‘Maddie’ Brown, Janelle’s eldest daughter, tried to join the LDS church but was turned down because the church didn’t want to be associated with a polygamous family.

Instead, she, like her husband, now considers herself to be an evangelical Christian.

Mariah Brown, Meri’s daughter, made headlines when she revealed she was a lesbian on Sister Wives.

Despite the fact that same-sex marriage is illegal…

