Kody Brown Hints at More Wives Leaving Him in Cameo When He Mentions a ‘Few’ Failed Marriages

Kody Brown, the patriarch of Sister Wives, hinted in a recent Cameo to fans that he had a “few” failed marriages.

Christine Brown ended her plural marriage with Kody, but does this mean she’s divorced from another woman?

Kody teases that there have been multiple “failures” in marriage in a recent Cameo video for a fan.

The star of Sister Wives was approached by a fan who asked her for marriage advice.

“If you string mine together, I’ve got nearly 100 years of experience in marriage,” he said, admitting, “though I haven’t done so well, a few failures here and there.”

“The most important thing in a relationship is communication,” he says.

Make an effort to communicate and discuss the issues that bother you.

Discuss things that are causing you to be confused.”

“If you don’t communicate, your marriage won’t survive,” he explained.

Mine, at the very least, hasn’t.”

Many Sister Wives fans believe that Kody’s reference to a “few” failed marriages alludes to the fact that another of his wives has left him.

While some fans believe Kody is referring to Meri, she is still physically present by his side.

Meanwhile, fans speculated that after Christine left the plural marriage with Kody, Janelle would be the next to leave.

“Could be Jenelle,” wrote one fan on Reddit.

He’s been putting a lot of pressure on her and her kids, and they’ve already chosen Christine over him for the holidays.

But it’s most likely Meri.”

After a period of discontent in her marriage, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic further shattered the family.

Fans of Sister Wives have noticed Christine’s dissatisfaction with her marriage to Kody throughout Season 16 of the show.

In November of that year,

2, Christine issued an Instagram statement confirming her split from Kody.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart, and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she writes in the post.

Meri claims she and Robyn are the only ones fighting for the family in “Sister Wives.”