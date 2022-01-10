Kody Brown of Sister Wives claims Christine and Janelle aren’t ‘loyal’ to him, saying, ‘How You Love a Man Is to Respect Him.’

A house in disarray.

Kody Brown questioned some of his sister wives’ commitment to the family while spending Thanksgiving away from Janelle Brown and Christine Brown.

Kody, 52, spent the day with Meri Brown, Robyn Brown, and their children after much deliberation about how the Browns would celebrate the holiday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Christine, 49, and Janelle, 52, decided to visit their children in Utah instead.

“COVID has been such a strain on the family, and everyone here at this table has been really easy on me about my COVID rules,” the Sister Wives patriarch said during a confessional interview on the TLC series on Sunday, January 9.

“The contrast has really just made me aware of who is loyal to me and who isn’t,” says the author.

The Utah native didn’t name any of his wives, but his spats with Janelle and Christine over his coronavirus restrictions were documented throughout season 16, which premiered in November 2021.

During Sunday’s episode, Kody continued, “It’s as much respect as it is loyalty, I suppose.”

“Respect is how you love a man.”

So I’m just sitting here appreciating where I am and who I’m with.”

Janelle, on the other hand, was unconcerned about the suggestion that she’d betrayed her husband by visiting her family.

“There’s all this talk about loyalty and respect, and I thought that was mutual in marriage,” she explained.

“I thought you were supposed to give it both ways, not just one way.”

The coauthor of Becoming Sister Wives continued, “It wasn’t because I didn’t want to spend time with the other sister wives that I went to Utah for Thanksgiving.”

Rather, she felt as if nothing she did would be enough to meet Kody’s quarantine requirements.

During a confessional interview, Janelle explained, “This isn’t me choosing not to be with Kody, Meri, Robyn, and Robyn’s kids.”

“We’ll never be obedient enough to their demands.”

Meanwhile, Christine, who announced her split from Kody in November 2021, said having a smaller Thanksgiving with her and Kody’s eldest daughter, Aspyn, was “lovely.”

