Kody Brown of ‘Sister Wives’ discovers Christine Brown packed up his belongings (exclusive)

Kody Brown’s belongings have vanished from the house he and Christine Brown share.

Kody returns home to find Christine has packed his belongings from their house in an exclusive sneak peek from Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives.

“So I went back to Christine’s and saw more boxes…

He says, “I guess it’s time for me to talk to her about it.”

‘

My residence has been vacated.”

“I don’t want to take any of it out of here yet, because I honestly didn’t know she was this serious,” Kody says.

There have been times when I didn’t believe she was serious when she said something.

I’m not sure what I’m saying.

I have no idea what it all means.”

Kody believes he needs to speak with Christine “about how serious she is” before deciding how he feels, but he does have an emotional reaction to the news.

“To tell you the truth, I’m not angry. I’m just thinking about it.”

He says, “It appears to be a game, but it may not be.”

“I’m not sure…,” says the narrator.

I’m not sure why she did it, but I have mixed feelings about it.

“I’m almost unconcerned about it.”

“Now that Kody isn’t sleeping her anymore,” Christine, who has six children with Kody, says in a confessional, “I feel like I can take a breath and get my self grounded, get my head in a good place, and just rest for a bit, and just settle for a bit, here, independent.”

“I’m not sure what the future holds.

I’m not sure what tomorrow will bring.

I’m not sure what the week ahead holds for me.

“I’m not sure,” she admits.

“There are so many unknowns.”

Kody will come over and play with the kids for a while, then leave and go somewhere else, and he will no longer sleep here.”

Christine and Kody announced their breakup in November.

The TLC series is currently showing the end of their relationship.

“Kody and I have grown apart after more than 25 years together, and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote on Instagram at the time.

“As we have been, we will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives.

The best news summary from Infosurhoy.

‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Finds Out Christine Brown Packed Up His Stuff (Exclusive)