Kody Brown of Sister Wives is chastised for threatening to evict sons who break Covid rules, while Janelle tells him to ‘f**k off.’

KODY Brown has been chastised for threatening to evict his sons Gabrielle and Garrison from their mother Janelle’s home because they disobeyed Covid rules.

The Sister Wives star got into an argument with Janelle, 52, over the boys’ socializing over the Thanksgiving holidays, which ended with Janelle telling him to “f**k off.”

Kody, 52, has previously established strict Covid guidelines for his families when it comes to holiday celebrations.

He advised Janelle to spend Thanksgiving alone because her sons had been seeing too many people over the holidays and were endangering everyone’s health.

He told her to “respect” the “big picture” of his rules, but she said she didn’t want to be alone and stormed out, saying, “You know, f**k off.”

They also fought over Janelle’s housemates Gabrielle, 23, and Garrison, 20.

They had been breaking Kody’s Covid rules, and he wouldn’t be able to go over if they stayed at Janelle’s.

Garrison is saving money to buy a new house, but due to the rising cost of real estate in Flagstaff, he can’t afford one yet, according to Janelle.

Garrison needed to solve his problems on his own, according to Kody.

“I tolerated a lot for a very long time until I realized that I was being lied to or deceived,” the TLC star admitted in his confessional.

“And at that point, I’m like, ‘You just need to make the boys move out.'”

“I’m about to wash my hands of it,” she says.

Gabrielle and Garrison are going to have to vacate the premises.

You’ve got a nice car, go get a job, and here’s some money.

“Goodbye.”

“This is a different time and age,” Janelle countered.

You don’t just kick your kids out of the house at the age of 18 and say, “Hope you do well.”

“I’m exhausted.”

Angry viewers took to Reddit to condemn Kody’s treatment of his sons.

“You don’t just stop being a parent when your child reaches a certain age!” one person wrote.

“Not only does he want to kick them out,” said another.

He wants to do it during a pandemic.

Because you’re envious that your sons are attempting to improve themselves despite your poor parenting.

What a knucklehead.”

“Instead of reflecting and growing as a parent, he takes the easy, selfish route and simply kicks them out,” a third raged.

In 1993, Janelle married Kody…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.