Kody Brown of Sister Wives reveals if he’s ‘in love’ with Janelle, who claims they’re ‘fine’ despite family drama.

Kody Brown of Sister Wives reveals if he’s ‘in love’ with Janelle despite her claims that they’re ‘fine’ amid family drama.

When it came to the status of his marriage to Janelle Brown, KODY Brown was brutally honest and open.

During the “Sister Wives One on One” tell-all special, the Brown family patriarch was asked if he had feelings for Janelle.

He replied, “I love Janelle.”

But that didn’t satisfy host Sukanya Krishnan, who pressed him on whether he is in love with Janelle once more.

Kody shook his head side to side and answered the question without answering it after a brief moment of thought.

“If she’s being honest, Janelle wouldn’t tell you she was in that place with me, either,” he admitted.

Kody, 54, and Janelle, 52, have been having marital issues for several months, and their relationship has been strained to say the least.

Kody admitted during the TLC special that “we’re not in sync.”

“We don’t partner particularly well, but we are able to have a marriage that is, to put it another way, lower in attachment.”

“We’re good friends, we get along well; it’s more of a committed relationship than anything else.”

Janelle has been “strongly considering separating” from her 28-year-old husband, months after her sister’s marriage to Christine ended.

The Sister Wives star had a heart-to-heart with Robyn, 43, during a recent episode titled The Teflon Queen.

Janelle talked about how the pandemic has brought their marital issues to the forefront.

“I had to make that conscious choice with myself,” she explained.

“I’ve had to seriously consider the fact that my children are almost grown and that staying is no longer a pressing necessity.”

“It was a wonderful way to raise children,” the TLC star continued.

“Right now, our relationship with Kody is pretty strained.”

“It would be simple,” Janelle concluded.

Walking away is simple.”

Christine confirmed that she had left Kody after nearly three decades of marriage a few months ago, indicating that the polygomist family is unraveling.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart, and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she said on social media in November.

Christine had expressed her desire to return to Utah on the show, which led to the divorce.

Kody, on the other hand, was uninterested, prompting his partner to make the decision to leave without him.

She was Kody’s third wife when they married in 1994.

Robyn, Kody’s other wife, appears to be sticking by her man.

Meri, 50, was married to Kody in the past…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.