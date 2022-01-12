Kody Brown of Sister Wives says he’s ‘Mad’ that he hasn’t been more ‘Patriarchal’ with all of his children and issues an ultimatum to his son Gabriel.

Kody Brown doesn’t feel like he has much of a say in most of his children’s lives, especially since he’s been away from them so much due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ve felt more and more like that was Janelle’s house and it wasn’t my house in the time that COVID has been going on,” the 52-year-old reality star says in an exclusive Sister Wives sneak peek from the Sunday, January 16, episode of Us Weekly.

Kody, who has six children with second wife Janelle Brown — sons Logan, 27, Hunter, 24, Robert, 23, and Gabriel, 21, and daughters Maddie, 26, and Savannah, 17 — explains that the group dynamic has shifted as a result of his inability to travel between his family’s homes during the pandemic.

The Wyoming native is also spiritually married to Meri Brown, his first wife, and legally married to Robyn Brown, his fourth wife.

Christine Brown, his third wife, announced their divorce in November 2021 after more than 20 years of marriage.

“The irony of this situation, which is bad for relationships, is that as I’ve spent more time at Robyn’s house, it’s made me feel like that’s my house, my rules, and my family,” the household’s head observes during his confessional.

“I’ve been kicking myself for all these years for not being more patriarchal.”

“I’m more in command.”

While peeling back wood from logs on their property, Kody makes his revelations while attempting to have a productive conversation with his and Janelle’s son Gabriel.

They can’t agree on Kody’s COVID-19 protocols, especially when it comes to Gabe’s girlfriend, Peyton, whom his father has told him he must stop seeing because of the pandemic.

“I’m not laying down the law while I’m talking to Gabriel here because I can’t get the support of Janelle to lay down the law,” Kody claims in the teaser, despite previously questioning whether his spouses were all “loyal” to him amid his new rules.

In the new clip, Janelle, 52, tells viewers that Kody’s restrictions have been causing stress for everyone, not just Gabe.

“It’s been a lot of fun.”

