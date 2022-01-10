Kody Brown of Sister Wives says, “I Never Want to See My Wives Sharing a Kitchen.”

‘I Never Want to See My Wives Share a Kitchen,’ says Kody Brown of Sister Wives.

It was a strange Thanksgiving.

Kody Brown spent the day with Meri Brown, Robyn Brown, and Robyn’s children after Janelle and Christine Brown chose to spend the holiday with their children in Utah.

While there was much discussion about who would be where for Thanksgiving, Kody, 52, appeared to be content to have Meri, 50, and Robyn, 43, with him.

He wasn’t pleased with what he saw at Robyn’s house, however.

Meri usually cooks the turkey, but Robyn called ahead to see if she could help this time.

As a result, Meri came over and the two of them worked together to prepare everything.

“There’s a lot of silence here.”

“It’s been quiet,” Kody said.

“Having Meri around is fantastic.

Our relationship isn’t strained in any way.

We simply do not have a complete marriage.

… I’m merely attempting to maintain a positive, cooperative relationship with Meri.

But that’s all there is to it.

It’s not a union.”

Meri has had an on-again, off-again relationship with Kody for years.

The couple married in 1990 and had Mariah five years later.

He and Meri divorced legally in 2014 but remained married spiritually so that he could adopt Robyn’s three children from a previous marriage.

The couple has been going through a rough patch since she was caught catfishing in 2015, and he’s since revealed that they’re now strictly friends.

Meri stated on Sunday’s episode that she feels “really comfortable” in the kitchen with Robyn, and Robyn agreed.

“In the kitchen, Meri and I actually work really well together,” she explained.

“I’m not sure how it would be if we lived together and shared a kitchen, but we work really well together when we work together for holidays.”

Kody, on the other hand, was dissatisfied with his situation.

“I’d never want my wives to share a kitchen for the rest of my life.”

“From what I’ve seen, there seems to be this vying for power and position or relinquishing power and position to get along,” he confessed.

“I personally don’t give a damn what polygamists believe about how to make wives grow and become celestial because I know women’s nature.”

I’ve never desired anything.

