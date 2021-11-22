Kody Brown of Sister Wives was chastised for siding with ‘favorite’ wife Robyn over a move, leaving Christine ‘hurt’ before the couple split.

SISTER WIVES husband Kody Brown has been chastised by fans for siding with his “favorite” wife Robyn over their decision not to move to Utah, as his now ex-wife Christine expressed her displeasure with the decision before their split on the season premiere.

Sister Wives premiered with a flashback from last season, showing Christine, 49, crying after Kody, 52, and sister wives Meri, 50, Janelle, 52, and Robyn, 43, rejected her plan to return to Utah.

Christine revealed in her confessional how “hard” the family’s denial was, as well as how rocky her marriage with Kody had been.

“It’s not just about returning to Utah,” she explained.

It’s just not the case.

Today, I’m not going to make any major decisions about what I’m going to do.

Today I’m hurt.

“I had a lot of faith in his ability to help me.

I was serious about it.

Marriage is difficult, but I never wanted the type of relationship I have now.

I never wanted to be so estranged from my family and have so little physical contact with them.

There was no handholding involved.

It’s a sad situation.

My relationship with Kody is a sad one.”

Kody decided to talk to each of his wives about moving to Utah after Christine’s breakdown.

“I would just say, ‘Give me the property and you can move,'” Janelle, Janelle’s second wife, said.

You’re free to leave.

I don’t mind if you stay in Utah and do your thing.’

I’d stay.

“You’re going to abandon this?”

“I want to move there,” Kody said in his confessional.

That desire remained with me throughout my life.

However, I will not be relocating the family due to my desire to live in a different location.”

“Three of these four women threatened to leave me for the majority of the marriages,” he continued.

[Christine] is completely bluffing, but being threatened with being abandoned is nothing new.”

When Kody spoke with Robyn, who has been dubbed his “favorite” wife by fans, the idea seemed to be more out of the question.

“It’s so frustrating that this is even a question,” Robyn said, crying.

We just arrived in Flagstaff.

I’ve put my money into this.

Once we moved here, I made it clear that I didn’t want to be a nomadic family.

Here in Flagstaff, my kids are very content.

I wish we could all just get along.

We’ve arrived in Flagstaff, Arizona.

It’s stunning.

“It irritates me to no end that we keep debating where we should go.”

We might be able to locate a suitable location and make it our home.”

She then expressed concern that the family would be outcast in Utah.

As he explained, Kody was quick to comfort Robyn.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]