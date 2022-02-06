Kody Brown Says He’s Not ‘In Love’ With Janelle Brown on ‘Sister Wives’

Season 16 of Sister Wives came to a close with a bang.

Kody Brown’s third wife, Christine Brown, packed his belongings and kicked him out of her home.

Now that she is single, the mother of six has moved on from her multiple marriages.

Kody and Christine’s marriage isn’t the only one that has fallen apart in recent years.

Meri Brown, Kody’s first wife, is almost completely estranged from him.

Kody has now admitted that he isn’t “in love” with Janelle Brown as well.

Fans have long suspected, and Kody’s words seem to confirm it.

With his fourth and legal wife, he wants to be monogamous.

Most fans would have thought Kody had the easiest relationship with his second wife, Janelle Brown, prior to the most recent season of Sister Wives.

The two appear to get along well, frequently appear on the same page, and have previously spoken highly of one another.

That’s why Kody’s thoughts on his nearly 30-year relationship with Janelle this season came as a surprise to some family fans.

The second installment of the season’s tell-all episode was obtained by People, and it revealed that Kody stated that he and Janelle don’t “partner” well.

The statement is in line with what fans witnessed throughout the season.

He went on to say that they were just “really good friends,” implying that he was not in love with his children’s mother.

Intimacy, or the lack thereof, has been a recurring theme in Season 16 of Sister Wives.

Kody, Christine, and Meri Brown have all openly expressed their dissatisfaction with their romantic relationships.

Janelle, on the other hand, does not appear to be interested in disclosing the information to her fans.

Sukanya Krishnan, the host of the upcoming tell-all episode, questioned Janelle about the more intimate aspects of her marriage.

She was uninterested in divulging information, unlike her husband and sister wives.

Instead, she just said that she and Kody were “fine,” but fans believe there’s more to the story.

Some fans are wondering if Kody has an intimate relationship with anyone other than Robyn because of Kody’s statement and Janelle’s obvious discomfort when asked about intimacy.

While neither Kody nor his wives are willing to discuss it openly, some Sister Wives fans believe the recent tell-all episode is the closest thing fans will ever get to confirmation.

Most fans believe Kody is only in a sexual relationship with Robyn.

They were the ones who…

