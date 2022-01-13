Kody Brown Says Robyn’s House Is ‘My House, My Rules, and My Family’ on ‘Sister Wives’

Kody Brown talks to his son, Gabriel’ Gabe’ Brown, about his decision to keep seeing his girlfriend in a preview for the upcoming Sister Wives episode on January 16th.

Then he claims that his fourth wife’s house, Robyn Brown’s, is his house because he has his “rules” and “family.”

Gabriel, Janelle and Kody’s son, has been told by Kody that he must stop visiting his girlfriend or he will be barred from seeing him.

“I feel like everyone in my family is so focused on being right or doing right that nobody is willing to just kind of take a step back and say this is ruining our family,” Gabriel says in a clip from an upcoming episode of Sister Wives (via Us).

Gabriel and Kody discuss the strict coronavirus (COVID-19) rules while cutting logs outside on the Coyote Pass property.

“The only piece of advice I got at the start was that it might not be a good idea to hang out with friends, but your girlfriend is fine,” Gabe says.

Gabriel then tells the cameras that his father has never met his girlfriend and doesn’t know anything about her.

The real issue, according to Kody, is that Gabe had to choose between his girlfriend and himself.

“Why? Why was I made to make that decision?” Gabriel asks his father, tearing up.

Kody claims he isn’t putting any pressure on Gabriel because his wife, Janelle, isn’t on board.

“I’m not laying down the law because I can’t get Janelle’s support to lay down the law,” he says.

“It’s weird,” Kody adds.

Throughout the course of COVID, I began to suspect that the house in question was Janelle’s rather than mine.

And the irony of this situation, which is bad for relationships, is that as I’ve spent more time at Robyn’s house, I’ve begun to feel like it’s my house, with my rules, and my family.”

He wishes he had been “more patriarchal, more in charge” of the family from the beginning, according to the Sister Wives star.

Janelle and Christine have so far rejected Kody’s overly strict coronavirus rules in season 16 of Sister Wives.

Kody’s wives choose their freedom over Kody’s visits after he gives them a list of rules to follow to see him.

Kody has gone even further…

