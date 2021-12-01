Kody Is Heartbroken Over Family Issues and Marriage Strain (Exclusive) on ‘Sister Wives’

Kody Is Heartbroken Over Family Issues and Strain in Marriage to Christine (Exclusive) on ‘Sister Wives’

On Sister Wives, Kody and Christine Brown’s marital problems are on full display.

Kody and Christine discuss their future in this exclusive clip from Sunday’s episode as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take its toll on the Brown family.

“Since the pandemic hit, Kody has been in a really bad place mentally and emotionally because he’s having trouble getting wives to agree with him on what to do about COVID and how to handle it,” one of Cody’s other wives, Robyn Brown, tells cameras.

“He’s having one problem after another with them, and they’re not cooperating with him on things, so he can’t see him as often as he used to.”

I’m seeing him the most because I’m sticking to what he wants to do in terms of COVID.”

Several of the wives, including Christine, appear to be upset about Robyn spending more time with Kody.

“Kody and I have been at odds for quite some time now.

We’re not on the same page.

To be honest, being there was physically and emotionally painful.

It’s difficult to see him around everyone.

When we don’t have a marriage, it’s difficult to see him in one that works.

Christine admits, “It’s terrible.”

“It’s a bit awkward.”

“It’s just where Christine and I are right now,” Kody clarifies.

“We’re in an extremely awkward situation.”

This is not the experience of soulmates or even deep love and respect.

“This is a distance experience.”

Despite their ongoing problems and the lack of a clear resolution, Christine remains hopeful that Kody will be able to attend his daughter’s surgery, which he is wary of due to the pandemic’s risks.

Kody admits, “I’m just having regret because the whole damn situation is breaking my heart.”

“The whole thing with Isabelle performing the surgery, as well as the whole thing with my family and this disparity in behavior during COVID, is really, really, really hard on our family.”

After 25 years of marriage, Kody and Christine announced their separation last month.

“Kody and I have grown apart after more than 25 years together, and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” says the author.

