Kody Rejected by ‘Chubby’ Christine for Eating Nachos on ‘Sister Wives’ Infamous Nacho Incident Explained

Fans of Sister Wives recall Kody Brown writing in the family memoir about a time when he and Christine Brown were courting and how it made him second-guess their marriage.

Here’s everything we know about the now-notorious nacho incident.

Christine revealed to the cameras on the January 23 episode of Sister Wives that her and Kody’s intimate marriage is over.

She made numerous indications that her marriage to Kody was coming to an end.

One is that on their wedding anniversary in 2020, they were not intimate.

“It’s not that I’m stupid,” she says.

Another red flag was Kody’s admission that he wasn’t attracted to her.

“And he said a while ago that he wasn’t attracted to me or anything,” she continues.

Despite this, she hoped that her marriage to Kody would improve.

“So I just figured it’d get better,” Christine confesses.

However, it has come to a close.

Our marriage’s most intimate period has passed.

To be honest, that does not sit well with me.

I’m not willing to stay in a marriage with no intimacy.”

When did Kody tell Christine that he wasn’t interested in her? There’s the infamous nacho incident to consider.

Kody wrote a section in the family’s memoir Becoming Sister Wives about being grossed out by Christine during their courtship.

The following is a passage from Becoming Sister Wives (via Reddit):

“Even though Christine was a little chubby when we started our road trip, I was convinced she was the cutest girl in the world.

I was young and superficial enough to care about physical appearances at the time.

We stopped at a gas station after being on the road all night.

To stay awake, I’d been drinking soda pop, and my stomach was sour and upset.

I felt sick just thinking about food.

Christine entered the Quickie Mart and purchased what appeared to be the largest portion of chili cheese nachos I had ever seen.

My stomach churned at the sight of the nachos.

I couldn’t stand there and watch her eat them.

She had to be hungry because she ate so quickly, and there was chili sauce and nacho cheese all over the place.

Looking back, I regret the thoughts I had at the time, but seeing this chubby girl in my car eating chili cheese nachos for breakfast put a stop to our relationship.

It brought out the shallowest and most superficial aspects of my personality.

I’m still doing it…

