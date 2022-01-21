Kody tells Christine on ‘Sister Wives’ that he isn’t ‘attracted’ to her and isn’t interested in an ‘Intimate Marriage’ with her.

Kody Tells Christine He Isn’t ‘Attracted’ to Her and Isn’t Interested in an ‘Intimate Marriage’ on ‘Sister Wives’

Christine Brown reveals that her husband, Kody Brown, is no longer attracted to her in a preview for the upcoming January 23 episode of Sister Wives.

He’s also no longer interested in having an intimate relationship with her.

Christine shared her thoughts on her heartfelt conversation with Kody in the following video.

Christine discusses how she and Kody were putting in a door for her bedroom in a clip for the upcoming episode (via People).

Kody was concerned about the cat getting into her room, she claims.

“I need to know, is the door just about the cat and not about us having an intimate side of our marriage?” Christine inquired. “He goes, ‘I’m not really interested in that anymore.'” Christine reveals.

Christine is holding back tears as she tells Kody about their conversation.

‘And he says, ‘I’m not really interested in having an intimate marriage anymore,’ she says.

Your behavior irritates me.

We’ll see if you’re up to being a good sister wife.’

The Sister Wives actress told Kody that she doesn’t want to be in a distant relationship.

“That isn’t enough for me,” she said.

I’m not going to be able to avoid having a close relationship.”

Christine reveals that she went to bed alone after the conversation.

It was awkward in the morning between them.

“He just went downstairs, made himself breakfast, and left,” she says.

The Sister Wives actress reflects on her divorce.

“I’m at a loss,” she confesses.

I’m inconsolably sad.

To be honest with you, my heart is broken.

“It’s not that I’m dumb,” she says, explaining why she and Kody’s marriage ended after they weren’t intimate on their wedding anniversary on March 25, 2020.

“And he said a while ago that he wasn’t attracted to me or anything,” she says, revealing the heartbreaking truth that her husband isn’t physically attracted to her.

“So I just thought it would get better,” Christine admits.

However, it has come to an end.

Our marriage’s most intimate period has passed.

And, to be honest, I’m not happy about it.

I’m not willing to stay in a marriage that lacks intimacy.”

Kody films himself in the upcoming episode (via ET) after discovering that his belongings have been packed into boxes at Christine’s house.

“So I’ve been evicted from my home,” he explains.

