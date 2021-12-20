Kohei Horikoshi Reveals His Timeline for Finishing ‘My Hero Academia’ Manga

Kohei Horikoshi Reveals His Timeline for Completing ‘My Hero Academia’

My Hero Academia has grown to be one of the most popular anime and manga series in the world, so fans may be disappointed to learn that Kohei Horikoshi plans to end the series.

That’s right, the manga adaptation of My Hero Academia is nearing completion.

In fact, at Jump Festa 2022, the author revealed his plan to finish the series.

At Jump Festa 2022, fans of My Hero Academia got some exciting news, including a trailer for the highly anticipated sixth season.

But there was a more bittersweet realization that came with it.

During the My HeroAcademy panel, author Kohei Horikoshi, according to Kotaku, gave a timeline for the manga’s conclusion.

His words imply that there isn’t much more to the story:

“If everything goes according to plan, the original My Hero Academia [manga]will finish in just over a year.”

If things don’t go as planned, I’m thinking of hiring Mr. [Deku voice actor] at next year’s Jump Festa.

Yamashita said the same thing.”

Many fans expected Deku’s story to continue for a while longer, despite Horikoshi’s recent admission that the manga was entering its final arc.

If the author is serious about finishing the series in the next year or so, he still has a lot of work to do, starting with the main conflict between All for One and One for All.

After the conclusion of My Hero Academia, fans can probably expect another major showdown before the manga is finished.

The Pro Heroes faced Shigaraki and his new followers in the Paranormal Liberation War Arc.

Unfortunately, the villains emerged even more powerful than before.

Before the manga ends, Deku will have to defeat a power that rivals One for All.

That means he still has a long way to go before Horikoshi’s big finale.

Despite the fact that Deku and Bakugo have begun to mend their ways, the main plot of My Hero Academia remains unresolved.

There are also a few subplots to tie up.

Not only do Endeavor and Shoto have to face Dabi again, but they also have to deal with All Might’s impending death.

Horikoshi recently responded to a number of questions raised in the manga’s early chapters, so it’s time to…

