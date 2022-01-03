Kopari’s New Body Butter Is Already a Fan Favorite

Winter is unmistakably upon us.

Our dry skin is a tell-tale sign of cold weather, just like Punxsutawney Phil predicts whether the winter will be longer or shorter on Groundhog Day.

And, like in the movie Groundhog Day, the misery keeps repeating itself.

Our hands are dry and cracked, and our bodies are thirsty for moisture and hydration.

Unfortunately, our go-to lotions are only a band-aid solution; we need a high-end solution to our winter woes.

Kopari, the beauty brand known for its cult-favorite coconut-based products, has released a new restorative body butter.

This all-over body moisturizer with a heavenly scent and luscious texture fights dry skin with its hydrating properties.

Give yourself a treat with this luxuriously light cream!

At Kopari, you can get the Ultra Restore Body Butter With Hyaluronic Acid for (dollar)32!

Our dream cream is the Hyaluronic Acid Ultra Restore Body Butter.

This vegan moisturizer hydrates and restores dry skin by containing hyaluronic acid, antioxidants, omegas, and fatty acids.

The whipped texture of this body butter is super soft and supple, unlike other creams that weigh you down with excess oil.

Plus, it smells amazing: Kopari’s signature coconut milk scent with jasmine and tuberose neroli notes.

This moisturizer is cruelty-free and recyclable, and it’s jam-packed with skin-loving ingredients like prickly pear flower extract, moisture-retaining hyaluronic acid, and vitamin B5, as well as hydrating coconut oil and silky mango butter.

Even though the product is new, it has already proven to be a hit! Need proof? Check out these five-star reviews.

“This body butter is incredible.

One customer exclaimed, “It smells amazing, it’s so rich, creamy, and moisturizing.”

Another shopper exclaimed, “This stuff is magic! I love how it goes on and how it smells.”

“I want to bathe in this body butter,” one reviewer said.

Look no further if you want to relax and moisturize right away.

It’s perfectly whipped and absorbs beautifully.

This Brand New Body Butter From Kopari Is Already a Fan-Favorite