Korey Gandy Responds to Criticism That He’s ‘Childish’ on ‘Love Island’ Season 3

Korey Gandy Responds to ‘Childish’ Criticism on ‘Love Island’ Season 3

Known for his catchphrase “what the freak,” Korey Gandy was always cheerful during Season 3 of Love Island, despite his difficult journey to find love.

Following filming, the winner responded to fans who claimed he acted “childish” in an Instagram post, explaining why.

Korey Gandy was one of the more light-hearted singles on Love Island season 3, always smiling and never taking anything too seriously.

He also yelled and jumped around a lot, prompting some viewers to dismiss him as immature and doubtful of his sincerity in seeking love.

The 28-year-old, on the other hand, struck up a friendship with the woman from the first day, which blossomed into a romance, and he went on to win the competition.

Korey’s birthday is the best.

Following the season, Korey responded to the criticism in an Instagram post, explaining that when he was ten years old, he asked his grandfather what one thing he could change if he had the chance.

His grandfather, according to the reality star, wished he had smiled more.

“Since that day,” the Virginia native explained, “I’ve just been a wild one, enjoying life.”

Korey and Olivia Kaiser, a 28-year-old Alaskan, both entered the villa on Day 1 but partnered with different people, with him initially gravitating towards Kyra Lizama and she, Javonny Vega.

Will Moncada, on the other hand, chose to date Kyra that night, leaving him single for the next three days.

While Olivia and Javonny were together for 14 days, Korey dated Trina Njoroge before settling down with Florita Diaz.

He partnered with Cashay Proudfoot as a friend after she fell in love with his friend, Jeremy Hershberg, and then met Leslie Golden during Casa Amor.

He brought her back to the house, believing they had a connection, but it was short-lived.

Olivia, meanwhile, dumped Javonny and left the Casa Amor single before confessing her true feelings for Korey after realizing how much she missed him when they were apart.

Despite briefly considering newcomer Andre Brunelli, the Alaska native stuck with Korey and the two won the show and the (dollar)100,000 cash prize.

They’re still together and dating across the country.

Kyra and Will, the runner-ups, have maintained their relationship after the show.

They have referred to it, even though they haven’t labeled it…

