Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’might have a summer wedding,’ according to psychics, but family may get in the way.

KOURTNEY Kardashian and Travis Barker were the It Couple in 2021, and it appears that this year will be even better.

After nearly a year of dating, the couple got engaged in October 2021.

Kravis – as the couple is known – is expected to tie the knot in 2022, according to spiritual coach Samantha Jayne.

“Whether we are currently single or in a relationship, 2022 is set to be a powerful year for all of us when it comes to love and relationships,” she predicted.

“Everyone is in love in 2022, and it’s all about taking relationships to the next level.”

“It’s no surprise, then, that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s love life is looking up for 2022 astrologically.”

We all wish we had a relationship like Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 46, according to the coach.

“Both are supportive of each other’s goals and act as cheerleaders to help each other achieve them,” she went on to say.

“Kourtney is a source of inspiration and strength for Travis.

Between them, there is mutual respect and honesty.

They’re quite a force when they’re all working together.”

But things aren’t going to be easy between them.

If they aren’t careful, family and egos may derail their wedding plans.

“The only potential issue that can arise is other family members’ involvement or opinions, and when your sisters are so competitive when it comes to the spotlight and careers, this is something that Kourtney will need to handle very carefully,” Samantha Jayne said.

“It also comes up when I use the tarot cards to look at the energy of the coming year.”

It’s a family issue that they’re dealing with.”

“If family matters do not get in the way, there will be a lot of talk about getting married in May and June, and while things may get a little tense in July, love should be plain sailing for Travis and Kourtney by October,” says the source.

“Travis will feel the need to find new ways to be with Kourtney, wanting to be closer than ever and smooth out any issues that the couple may be having,” she said of Travis and Kourtney as individuals.

“Because Kourtney is a little more sensitive than Travis, he’ll have to be careful not to upset her by not thinking before speaking.

“She might find herself beginning the year with her head and heart in a good place when it comes to love and this relationship.”

“Astrologically, May appears to be a month of love and possibly marriage,…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.