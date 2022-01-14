Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s ‘Intimate and Special’ Wedding Plans (Exclusive)

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are about to walk down the aisle.

According to ET, the couple has already started planning their “intimate and special” wedding after getting engaged in October.

Before they started dating in January, the Blink-182 drummer and the Poosh founder were longtime friends and neighbors, and it appears they want to exchange vows “sooner rather than later.”

“Kourtney and Travis want to tie the knot as soon as possible.

Things are already in motion as far as wedding planning goes.

“They both have a lot of friends, but they want their wedding to be intimate and special,” a source tells ET.

Kourtney Kardashian is ecstatic to marry Travis Scott.

Kourtney and Travis are both ecstatic to spend the rest of their lives as soulmates.”

Both stars are “very involved in the wedding planning process,” according to the source, who also stated that the wedding “will be very ‘them’ and their style.”

Following their attendance at friend Simon Huck’s wedding to Phil Riportella in November, Barker hinted that he and Kardashian were getting married.

“Our turn next,” Barker wrote in the comments section after the bride-to-be shared photos from the event with her fiancé and captioned the post, “Going to the chapel @simonhuck @piptherip.”

While the engaged couple is overjoyed to take the next step in their relationship, Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick isn’t so thrilled.

“Scott is still processing the idea of Kourtney and Travis getting married,” the source says of Disick, who shares three children with Kardashian: 12-year-old Mason, 9-year-old Penelope, and 7-year-old Reign.

“Kourtney and Scott have been getting along just fine,” the source says.

There’s no bad blood between them, and balancing time with the kids has never been a problem.”

“Scott is still very close with Kris, along with other members of the family, and he and Kris talk to each other all the time,” a source told ET shortly after Kardashian and Barker got engaged.

As he is still a member of the Kardashian family, he will be included and welcomed in all of their celebrations, including holidays.

