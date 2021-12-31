Kourtney Kardashian attended which university?

Kourtney Kardashian has been entertaining the public through Keeping Up With the Kardashians and its spin-offs for more than a decade.

Kourtney has amassed a fortune from her brand, beauty, and relationships, but some may be concerned about her educational background.

Mary Mount High School, an all-girls Catholic school, was the eldest daughter of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Kourtney, 42, moved to Dallas, Texas after graduating from high school to begin her education at Southern Methodist University, which she would attend for two years.

She then transferred to the University of Arizona to pursue a bachelor’s degree in theater arts with a minor in Spanish.

Nicole Richie and Luke Walton were among her Arizona classmates.

Her brother Rob Kardashian, in addition to Kourtney Kardashian.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of South Carolina’s Marshall School of Business in 2009, and three years later, he tweeted that he was returning to USC’s Gould School of Law to pursue his law degree, according to The Atlantic.

In a tweet, the university quickly denied the allegations, but wished Rob luck at whichever law school he chose.

Rob hasn’t applied to law schools or pursued his ambition of becoming a lawyer since then.

Kourtney was born on April 18, 1979, and has spent her entire childhood in the public eye as a result of her famous parents.

As a result of her work as a media personality, socialite, and reality television star, the reality star has a net worth of (dollar)65 million and an annual salary of (dollar)10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Kourtney started her career in 2005 on the reality show Filthy Rich: Cattle Drive.

After the release of Kim’s sex tape, she became even more famous, giving the name Kardashian a whole new meaning.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.