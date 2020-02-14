Kourtney Kardashian Calls Out Khloe For Ditching Her During Oscars Night Out

Good luck keeping up with this Kardashian Oscars drama.

Two days after Hollywood’s biggest night, Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to share a series of snaps of her and Khloe Kardashian—and to throw a little shade. “Date night,” the reality star captioned the photos of the duo in their Oscars glam. “Even though she ditched me half way through.”

While the comment certainly raised eyebrows—and perhaps dropped jaws—it seems like the sisters are just having fun teasing fans. “Still not feeling you,” chimed in Khloe. To which Kourtney wrote back with. “@khloekardashian why u so obsessed with me ?”

The social media exchange comes after Khloe called out the mom of three for seemingly wrecking their evening. “Ugh why did @KylieJenner and I allow @kourtneykardash to ruin our night last night ? Ugh,” Khloe tweeted on Monday. “Oh @kourtneykardash !!!!!!”

Not that the supposed drama stopped them from celebrating.

After the award show wrapped, the duo—along with Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Travis Scott—headed for the Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s star-studded bash.

“Everyone said hello to Beyonce and seemed very excited to see her and be together,” an insider told E! News. “Kylie, Khloe and Kourtney had drinks in their hands and were dancing to the music. They all seemed like they were having a blast.”

“Travis Scott met Kylie inside the party and they were together the entire night,” the source continued. “It seemed like Travis is on good terms with the family as Kourtney and Khloe were talking with him for several moments. He had drinks with Kourtney and Kylie and were all taking photos of each other.”

A little more 3 a.m., according to the insider, Kourtney, Khloe and the friendly exes left together, proving that perhaps the night was a success after all.