Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back After Being Told to Cut Reign Disick’s Hair

Don’t try to steal Kourtney Kardashian‘s Easter joy.

On Monday night, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared fond memories from her weekend holiday celebration.

From giant Easter baskets to delicious tea time, the photos paint a special weekend for Kourtney and her crew. “A Quarantined Easter story. (presents/baskets courtesy of @krisjenner)” she shared on Instagram.

But as her kids enjoyed every minute of the holiday, some Internet trolls had to share their not-so-nice opinions on the post.

“Bruh cut your son hair…smh,” one follower wrote in the comments section. Kourtney replied, “Most gorgeous hair on Earth. Anyone who says otherwise ABCDEFG.” Zing! But she wasn’t done yet. When one user suggested that Kourtney had a “new dog every month,” the Poosh founder quickly set the record straight. “We’ve had Honey for years Honey Honey.”

Despite social distancing and stay-at-home orders, many Kardashian-Jenner family members were able to celebrate in various ways.

Kylie Jenner was able to soak up the sun with Stormi Webster and Travis Scott while Khloe Kardashian celebrated her daughter’s birthday with Tristan Thompson.

“It was very different from their traditional big family Easter celebrations, but everyone Zoomed and stayed connected,” a source shared with E! News.

