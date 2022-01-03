Kourtney Kardashian claps back at a fan who accused her of not spending enough time with her 12-year-old son Mason.

Kourtney Kardashian slams a fan who claimed she didn’t spend enough time with her 12-year-old son Mason.

KOURTNEY Kardashian hit back at a troll who accused her of not spending enough time with her 12-year-old son Mason.

Kourtney, 42, and her rocker fiancé Travis Barker, 46, recently went on a skiing trip.

In the beach photos, she was also snuggled up with her nine-year-old daughter Penelope and seven-year-old son Reign.

She also has a son, Mason, with Scott Disick, 38, in addition to Penelope and Reign.

Both the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum and the Blink-182 drummer wore black face masks.

Because of COVID-19 and the rise of the omicron variant, the engaged couple might have been wearing ski masks, also known as balaclavas.

It’s unclear whether the two wore the masks as a precaution.

“How come Mason is never with y’all? It’s mostly Penelope and Regan,” a KUWTK fan wrote in the comments section, adding a rolling eyes emoji.

“Just because he’s not in the photo doesn’t mean he’s not with us,” Kourtney responded, adding the Shaking My Head emoji.

In the fan’s comment, the reality star also clarified her son’s name.

With a smiley face emoji, she added, “And it’s Reign.”

Kourtney appeared to be enjoying her evening by the massive pool at her Palm Springs mansion at the beginning of January.

Even though the sky was dark, sunlight streamed in, casting shadows on the palm trees, the water, and the E! star’s enticing body.

The TV star stood sideways in a tiny dark purple bikini for her photo.

She gave the camera a seductive look as she turned her head.

Poosh, her lifestyle brand, shared the new photo and promised to “answer” those who asked for more “exclusive Kourtney content.”

Kourtney had shared new photos from her most recent Christmas bash at the end of December 2021.

In a red gown, the KUWTK star dazzled as she posed with her fiance and future stepchildren.

Penelope and his children, Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, whom he shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, sat on the couch with her.

Atiana de la Hoya, Travis’ stepdaughter and Shanna and Oscar de la Hoya’s daughter, was also in attendance at the party.

Kendall, 26, Khloe, 37, and Kim, 41, were also photographed with Kourtney.

“‘Twas the night before Christmas,” she wrote on the sweet photos.

