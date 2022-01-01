In a sequin bra and tiny shorts, Kourtney Kardashian flaunts her cleavage, declaring that the ‘best is yet to come.’

In a sequin bra and tiny shorts, Kourtney Kardashian shows off her cleavage, proclaiming that the ‘best is yet to come.’

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN showed off her cleavage in a sequin bra and tiny shorts ahead of her wedding to Travis Barker, declaring that the ‘best is yet to come.’

The 42-year-old reality star stunned her fans on New Year’s Eve by wearing a glistening silver sequin bra and hot pants.

Kourtney completed her glitzy look with gleaming high-heeled sandals, a matching dice clutch bag, and a statement choker around her neck.

“The best is yet to come,” Kourtney captioned a series of photos she took next to a grandfather clock, adding, “2022 the best is yet to come.”

2021 will be a difficult act to follow for Kourtney, who started dating long-time family friend and rocker Travis Barker in January.

The couple grew closer throughout the year, culminating in Travis, 46, proposing on the beach in Montecito, California in October.

Kourtney’s Instagram post comes just hours after the Kardashians unveiled the first trailer for their upcoming Hulu show.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy