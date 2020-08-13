Kourtney Kardashian flaunts her enviable figure in maroon bikini as she shares sultry snap during Arizona break

KOURTNEY Kardashian showcased her enviable figure in a maroon-colored bikini in her latest Instagram post.

The 41-year-old was sure to command her 99 million followers’ attention as she posed for the sultry swimwear snap.

The E! reality star stunned in her one-shouldered two-piece, which hinted at her underboob.

Kourtney paired the swimwear with a matching oversized knit cardigan while she worked her brown hair off her face in a slicked back style.

Keeping her accessories to a minimum, she simply sported a pair of silver hoop earrings.

Captioning the shot from her break to Sedona, Arizona, she wrote: “What day is it?”

Her latest social media post comes days after Kourtney said she is “not ok” after shaving off her 5-year-old son Reign’s signature hair and replacing it with a new buzzcut.

The Poosh founder documented her youngest son’s new look on social media last week.

She shared a caption-less photo of the cut off braid on her Instagram Story.

Kourtney continued to share her son’s new look with a photo that she posted onto her feed.

In the snap, Reign held onto his closely shaved head with one hand.

The 5-year-old, who Kourtney shares with ex Scott Disick, did not appear happy as he sported a white T-shirt and black sweat pants.

She simply captioned the shot: “I am not ok.”

Kourt and Scott, 37, have recently grown close amid Kim Kardashian’s marital problems with Kanye West.

The former couple- who also share children Mason, 10, and Penelope, 8 – has been spending a lot more time together as they have teamed up to watch Kim’s kids amid the crisis.

Kourtney took Kim’s kids North and Saint on a trip before the former couple spent a day at the beach with their niece and nephew.

Following the days of family activities, Kourtney and Scott were recently spotted running errands together.