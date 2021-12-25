Kourtney Kardashian flaunts her legs in a VERY short dress while wrapping presents for a’scaled-down’ Christmas Eve bash.

Kourtney Kardashian flaunts her legs in a VERY short dress while wrapping presents before a’scaled-down’ Christmas Eve bash.

KOURTNEY Kardashian shared a sultry photo of herself wrapping Christmas presents for her kids in a slinky black sequined dress with feather details ahead of Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas eve bash.

This year’s event was scaled back by the 66-year-old Kardashian matriarch.

Kourtney, 42, shared the photos on her lifestyle website, Poosh.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, was seen surrounded by rolls of wrapping paper and toys in the photo.

As she cut through wrapping paper, she appeared to be smiling.

It’s unclear whether the photo was taken this year or in the past.

Fans loved it regardless, with one commenting, “this is EVERYTHING.”

“Love it!! Because this is what I wear to wrap presents…,” one fan said.

“The happiest of Christmases”

On her own Instagram account, Kourtney shared another pre-Christmas photo.

She was photographed alongside Penelope, nine, who was dressed similarly.

Kourtney wore silver wide-leg pants with a semi-sheer white t-shirt underneath and a long white jacket on top.

Penelope, on the other hand, was dressed in a lacy white crop top.

She completed her ensemble with a long brown jacket.

“pandkourt,” the Poosh founder captioned the photo, a play on shortened versions of their names.

Friends and fans gushed over the mother-daughter duo in the comments section.

“The best!” exclaimed Khloé Kardashian.

“P’s look is strong,” Kourtney’s friend Simon Huck exclaimed.

“The cool mom and daughter,” a fan commented.

“My favorite mother-daughter duo,” said another.

It is not inexpensive to look this good.

Penelope’s Gucci jacket costs (dollar)1,787.

The brand’s monogram is printed throughout the jacket.

Kris’ annual party is coming up soon, so the picture was shared ahead of time.

The Kardashian matriarch throws a lavish Christmas eve bash every year.

She did, however, reduce the size of the event this year.

Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian were among the guests.

Pete Davidson, Kim’s romantic interest, was also expected to attend the party, according to rumors.

Kanye West, her ex-boyfriend, was also invited.

Sia, Jennifer Lopez, Kyle Richards, and others have all been known to attend the party in the past.

Kim hosted the party in 2018 and spent (dollar)1.3 million on a Winter Wonderland theme.

Travis Barker was expected to join Kourtney at the party.

Alabama, his daughter, who turned 16 on Christmas Day, was also said to be invited.

The couple planned a winter celebration for the teen, complete with snow in California.

In Instagram pictures, they tubed down a snowy slope.

The couple also demonstrated…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.