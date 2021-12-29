Kourtney Kardashian flaunts her stomach in a sports bra, leading fans to believe she’s expecting Travis Barker’s child.

Fans believe Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with Travis Barker’s baby as she flaunts her stomach in a sports bra.

KOURTNEY Kardashian flaunted her stomach in a sports bra after fueling pregnancy rumors.

The 42-year-old KUWTK star sparked pregnancy rumors earlier this month when she showed off her massive junk food collection in a closet.

During a boxing session, Kourtney showed off her toned physique in a black crop top and leggings, fueling the rumors.

As she worked up a sweat, the reality star wore her hair in a ponytail and wore black and white boxing gloves.

“Seven ways to get motivated for your 2022 fitness goals,” the mother-of-three wrote on her Instagram Stories, linking to an article on her lifestyle website Poosh.

It comes just weeks after Kourtney raised eyebrows when she shared a video of her kitchen pantry, which was stocked with unhealthy snacks and junk food.

She walked through her (dollar)8.5 million home’s large closet, displaying a variety of Bussin Snacks chips, cookies, and candy.

While Christmas music played in the background, the TV personality filmed fancy flavors of Cheetos, Doritos, Lays, Sour Patch Kids, Sweet Tarts, Lollipops, Snickers, Oreos, and Smartfood Popcorn.

Her announcement comes after reports that she and her fiancé Travis, 46, are expecting a child.

Since the couple’s official announcement in February, fans have noticed a slew of clues that point to a possible pregnancy.

Kourtney Kardashian shared photos of a strange snack made with pickles, vegan butter, tangerines, and sourdough bread in July.

This wasn’t the first time she’d made unusual food choices, and she’d previously consumed a martini made entirely of water.

The Poosh founder was sipping her non-alcoholic beverage from a coup glass filled with small white flowers.

Kourtney also ate sushi without fish this summer, opting for a vegetarian roll with avocado instead.

She wrote about her dinner choice, “I haven’t eaten meat or fish in 7 months and I feel amazing.”

On several occasions, the actress has opted for baggy clothing, and on a recent Disney trip, she wore baggy pink pants to hide her stomach.

Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and Reign, six, are Kourtney’s children with Scott Disick.

Travis and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler have two children, Alabama, 15, and Landon, 17.

In October, he proposed to Kourtney on a beach in Montecito, surrounded by rose bouquets and candles.

