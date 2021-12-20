Kourtney Kardashian fuels pregnancy rumors by showing off her (dollar)8.5 million mansion’s kitchen closet full of Cheetos and junk food.

In her (dollar)8.5 million mansion, Kourtney Kardashian fuels pregnancy rumors by showing off a kitchen closet full of Cheetos and junk food.

As fans speculate about a fourth pregnancy with fiancé Travis Barker, KOURTNEY Kardashian shared clips of her kitchen closet filled to the brim with junk food.

Throughout their 10-month relationship, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has dropped various hints that have led fans to believe a baby is on the way.

On Sunday, Kourtney, 42, shared a video of her kitchen pantry, which was stocked with snacks and junk food.

The reality star walked through her (dollar)8.5 million home’s large closet, displaying a variety of Bussin Snacks chips, cookies, and candy.

As Christmas music played in the background, the TV personality filmed fancy flavors of Cheetos, Doritos, Lays, Sour Patch Kids, Sweet Tarts, Lollipops, Snickers, Oreos, and Smartfood Popcorn.

“omg @bussinsnacks taking over the closet,” Kourtney captioned her photo.

The post came after rumors that she and her fiancé Travis Barker, 46, were expecting a child.

Following the couple’s official announcement in February, fans have noticed a slew of clues that point to a possible pregnancy.

Kourtney Kardashian shared photos of a strange snack consisting of pickles, vegan butter, tangerines, and sourdough bread in July.

This wasn’t the first time she’d made unusual food choices, and she’d previously drank a martini made entirely of water.

To flavor her non-alcoholic beverage, the Poosh founder held a coup glass filled with small white flowers.

Kourtney was also photographed eating sushi without fish this summer, opting for a vegetarian roll with avocado instead.

She wrote about her dinner choice, saying, “I haven’t eaten meat or fish in 7 months and I feel amazing.”

On several occasions, the TV star has opted for baggy clothing, and on a recent Disney trip, she wore baggy pink pants to hide her belly.

She wore a large baggy gray Mickey sweatshirt on another outing, fueling speculation among fans.

Behind all-black skirts, tee-shirts, and baggy high-waisted pants, the E! star has kept her tummy hidden.

Following her constant public displays of affection with her new man, Kourtney’s fans have been convinced that she is pregnant.

In July, a TikTok user shared her prediction that the couple would announce a new baby on the way.

She joked, “I know nobody is going to see this,” before revealing that she “knows for a fact” that Kourtney is pregnant.

“But I have to document it for myself because I know these two are going to announce their pregnancy within the next week, if not two weeks,”…

