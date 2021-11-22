Kourtney Kardashian grabs comedian Benito Skinner’s HAIR after he mocked Travis Barker’s PDA-filled love in a viral video.

After mocking Travis Barker’s PDA-filled love in a viral video, Kourtney Kardashian grabs comedian Benito Skinner’s HAIR.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN grabbed comedian Benny Drama’s hair after he mocked her overly affectionate relationship with fiancé Travis Barker.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s life was mocked by the TikTok creator when he first started out.

In a hilarious photo taken at her friend Simon Huck’s wedding last weekend, Kourtney posed alongside Benito Skinner, also known as Benny Drama.

The reality star snatched the influencer’s hair as they posed with their tongues out and their hands making the rock-on sign.

Travis Barker got in on the act, grabbing Benny’s tuxedo lapel and pretending to punch the comedian after his viral videos mocking their PDA-filled relationship went viral.

“Punk’s not dead I swear to GOD!!!! We love u @simonhuck andamp; @piptherip,” the Instagram sensation captioned the iconic photo.

Benny, 27, has made a name for himself on TikTok by mocking the Kardashians’ lives, most recently focusing on Kourtney and Travis’s whirlwind romance.

The comedian has created videos in which she dresses up as the mother of three and “goes punk” for her Blink-182 drummer boyfriend.

Kourtney, on the other hand, appears to have appreciated the satire, as their friendship has now been made official on Instagram.

Benny has 1.1 million TikTok followers and 1.4 million Instagram followers, making him a social media celebrity.

The creator went viral by dressing up as the entire Kardashian family, including Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner.

In March, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family crashed the comedian’s sketch while he was dressed as her to promote the E! show’s final season.

Kris’ signature black tuxedo was worn by Benito, who added devil wings and fake Satanic hands.

“Benny Drama, what are you doing?” Kris demanded as he stormed into Benny’s confessional scene.

“Hello!” Benny said with a smile.

“I told you if I catch you doing this one more time…,” Kris yelled.

“Little b***h!” exclaims the narrator.

Before strutting away, she turned to the camera with a winning smile and joked, “Bye dolls,” a reference to Benny’s favorite sign-off.

“Hail Satan!” Benny hissed behind her.

Throughout the parody, the actor paid tribute to some of Kris’ most memorable moments from the 20 seasons of KUWTK.

From Kim Kardashian’s nude Playboy shoot in 2007, he reenacted Kris’ reassuring phrase, “You’re doing great, sweetie!”

Benny also made fun of a 2009 episode in which Kris chastised Kim for taking selfies while her sister Khloe was in jail for DUI.

“Kim, could you please come to a halt…?”

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]