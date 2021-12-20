Kourtney Kardashian has been accused of photoshoping a picture of herself and her 6-year-old son Reign in front of the Disneyland castle.

In an Instagram Story, Kourtney, 42, shared a photo from her visit to the popular theme park.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star smiled at the camera while holding her coffee cup in the photograph.

Her other arm was encircling the young boy’s shoulder.

The castle, which was decked out in Christmas lights, drew the attention of the large crowd in the background.

The glow around Kourtney and Reign set them apart from the rest of the crowd.

The user who resurfaced the photo on Reddit explained that the glow could have been caused by “lens flare,” but the image still appeared “badly photoshopped.”

“It looks like she cut that picture out of an old magazine and pasted it on Disney,” a Redditor agreed, writing in the comments section.

“They look like ghosts haunting the Disney park,” another Redditor commented.

“Does the iPhone have a setting to make people appear superimposed?” a third person inquired.

“Until I figured out what was going on, I thought someone brought a cardboard cutout to Disneyland for some reason,” a fourth person wrote.

“Looks like those Mother’s Day gifts you make in elementary school,” commented one commentator.

The KUWTK star recently posted a series of Instagram Stories about her family’s trip to Disneyland.

The TV star flashed a big smile as her fiancé, Travis Barker, 46, went in for a kiss on the lips in one of the photos.

In another photo, Reign walked across the park while being carried on the shoulders of the rocker.

Travis’ 18-year-old son Landon, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Shanna Moakler, 46, joined the newly engaged couple.

“The happiest place on earth, in the rain at Christmas time,” Kourtney captioned the photo.

Reign, Mason, 12, and Penelope, nine, are the children of Kourtney and her ex-husband Scott Disick, 38.

In addition to Landon, Travis has a 15-year-old daughter with his former partner, Alabama.

The KUWTK star posted a photo and video of her gingerbread house on social media in early December.

Kourtney tagged Kris Jenner, 66, and wrote, “Thank you, mommy.”

The roof of the gingerbread house had a circular sign that said “Merry Christmas” in the snap.

The names of loved ones and their children were listed beneath the sign.

The drummer of Blink-182 had a spot on the roof reserved for him,…

